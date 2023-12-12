Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Seneca County, Ohio? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Seneca County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Huron at Columbian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Tiffin, OH

Tiffin, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Port Clinton at Fostoria High School