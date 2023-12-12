The Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) are heavy, 14.5-point favorites against the Monmouth Hawks (5-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is set at 142.

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Seton Hall -14.5 142

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seton Hall vs Monmouth Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have only covered the spread two times in nine opportunities this season.

Seton Hall has been at least a -1724 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 94.5% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Monmouth has a 7-2-0 record against the spread this year.

This is the worst odds of a win that sportsbooks have given the Hawks this season with a +950 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Monmouth has a 9.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142 % of Games Over 142 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Seton Hall 3 33.3% 74.3 147.3 68.3 143.1 139.4 Monmouth 4 44.4% 73.0 147.3 74.8 143.1 145.6

Additional Seton Hall vs Monmouth Insights & Trends

The Pirates put up 74.3 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 74.8 the Hawks allow.

Seton Hall is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 74.8 points.

The Hawks put up an average of 73.0 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 68.3 the Pirates allow.

Monmouth has put together a 5-0 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Seton Hall 2-6-1 2-2-1 4-5-0 Monmouth 7-2-0 1-0 4-4-1

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Seton Hall Monmouth 9-6 Home Record 3-10 6-7 Away Record 3-15 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 9-3-1 Away ATS Record 6-12-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.0 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.0 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

