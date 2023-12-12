Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Shelby County, Ohio today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Shelby County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sidney High School at Stebbins High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Riverside, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Loramie High School at Fort Recovery
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Fort Recovery, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Russia at Houston Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Houston, OH
- Conference: Shelby County Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
