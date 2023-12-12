Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Shelby County, Ohio today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Shelby County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sidney High School at Stebbins High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12

7:15 PM ET on December 12 Location: Riverside, OH

Riverside, OH Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference

Greater Western Ohio Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Loramie High School at Fort Recovery

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Fort Recovery, OH

Fort Recovery, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Russia at Houston Senior High School