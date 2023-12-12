Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Summit County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Summit County, Ohio today, we've got the information.
Summit County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manchester High School at Eastern High School - Winchester
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Winchester, OH
- Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tallmadge at Cuyahoga Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
