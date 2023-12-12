The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Trumbull County, Ohio today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Trumbull County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mineral Ridge at Sebring McKinley

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12

5:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Sebring, OH

Sebring, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairport Harding High School at Lordstown High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 12

6:15 PM ET on December 12 Location: Warren, OH

Warren, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at LaBrae High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Leavittsburg, OH

Leavittsburg, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Cardinal Mooney at Howland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Warren, OH

Warren, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Campbell Memorial at Newton Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Newton Falls, OH

Newton Falls, OH Conference: All-American Conference

All-American Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

McDonald at Lowellville