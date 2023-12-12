Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Trumbull County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Trumbull County, Ohio today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trumbull County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mineral Ridge at Sebring McKinley
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Sebring, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairport Harding High School at Lordstown High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Warren, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at LaBrae High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Leavittsburg, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cardinal Mooney at Howland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Warren, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Campbell Memorial at Newton Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Newton Falls, OH
- Conference: All-American Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McDonald at Lowellville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lowellville, OH
- Conference: Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.