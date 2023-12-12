Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williams County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Williams County, Ohio today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Williams County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fayette High School at Stryker Local Schools
- Game Time: 5:50 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Stryker, OH
- Conference: Buckeye Border Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
