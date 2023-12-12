The Wright State Raiders (6-3) will host the Bowling Green Falcons (5-2) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wright State vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

The Falcons score an average of 69.6 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 69.0 the Raiders allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.0 points, Bowling Green is 3-0.

Wright State's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.6 points.

The Raiders put up 74.3 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 71.4 the Falcons allow.

When Wright State scores more than 71.4 points, it is 6-0.

Bowling Green is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 74.3 points.

This season the Raiders are shooting 44.0% from the field, the same percentage as the Falcons concede.

The Falcons' 43.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.5 higher than the Raiders have conceded.

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 18.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)

18.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57) Layne Ferrell: 11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.8 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

11.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.8 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Kacee Baumhower: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.7 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.7 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Rachel Loobie: 7.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 49.2 FG%

7.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 49.2 FG% Cara VanKempen: 6.9 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28)

Wright State Schedule