The Wright State Raiders (4-5) host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3) after winning three home games in a row. The Raiders are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 163.5.

Wright State vs. Western Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn, Ohio Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wright State -5.5 163.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wright State Betting Records & Stats

Wright State's eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 163.5 points four times.

Wright State has had an average of 160.1 points in its games this season, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Raiders' ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

This season, Wright State has won two out of the three games in which it has been favored.

The Raiders have played as a favorite of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Wright State.

Wright State vs. Western Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 163.5 % of Games Over 163.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wright State 4 50% 81.3 162.3 78.8 151.7 156.1 Western Kentucky 1 25% 81.0 162.3 72.9 151.7 150.5

Additional Wright State Insights & Trends

The Raiders score 81.3 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 72.9 the Hilltoppers give up.

Wright State is 4-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Wright State vs. Western Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wright State 4-4-0 1-0 5-3-0 Western Kentucky 3-1-0 0-1 1-3-0

Wright State vs. Western Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wright State Western Kentucky 9-6 Home Record 9-5 7-8 Away Record 5-9 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 85.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.8 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

