Tuesday's contest at Wright State University Nutter Center has the Wright State Raiders (4-5) going head-to-head against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3) at 7:00 PM (on December 12). Our computer prediction projects a 81-75 win for Wright State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Wright State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Wright State vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 81, Western Kentucky 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Wright State vs. Western Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Wright State (-5.9)

Wright State (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 155.2

Wright State has gone 4-4-0 against the spread, while Western Kentucky's ATS record this season is 3-1-0. The Raiders have a 5-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hilltoppers have a record of 1-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders are outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game with a +23 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.3 points per game (56th in college basketball) and allow 78.8 per contest (326th in college basketball).

Wright State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. It is recording 35.3 rebounds per game (238th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.4 per outing.

Wright State knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (287th in college basketball) at a 36.4% rate (72nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make while shooting 32.0% from deep.

The Raiders average 102.2 points per 100 possessions (49th in college basketball), while giving up 99.0 points per 100 possessions (331st in college basketball).

Wright State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Raiders commit 12.1 per game (199th in college basketball) and force 11.1 (261st in college basketball play).

