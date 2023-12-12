How to Watch Wright State vs. Western Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wright State Raiders (4-5) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Wright State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wright State Stats Insights
- The Raiders are shooting 50.8% from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.
- Wright State is 4-5 when it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
- The Raiders are the 238th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hilltoppers rank 22nd.
- The Raiders average 81.3 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 72.9 the Hilltoppers give up.
- Wright State is 4-5 when scoring more than 72.9 points.
Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Wright State played better at home last season, averaging 85.1 points per game, compared to 75.5 per game when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Raiders gave up 0.5 fewer points per game (74.3) than in away games (74.8).
- At home, Wright State made 0.1 more three-pointers per game (6.2) than in away games (6.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).
Wright State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|IUPUI
|W 103-74
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 82-73
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/7/2023
|Bethel (IN)
|W 81-62
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/12/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/19/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/22/2023
|Muskingum
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
