The Wright State Raiders (4-5) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wright State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Wright State Stats Insights

The Raiders are shooting 50.8% from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.

Wright State is 4-5 when it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.

The Raiders are the 238th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hilltoppers rank 22nd.

The Raiders average 81.3 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 72.9 the Hilltoppers give up.

Wright State is 4-5 when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Wright State played better at home last season, averaging 85.1 points per game, compared to 75.5 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Raiders gave up 0.5 fewer points per game (74.3) than in away games (74.8).

At home, Wright State made 0.1 more three-pointers per game (6.2) than in away games (6.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).

Wright State Upcoming Schedule