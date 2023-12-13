Two of the league's best scorers square off when Giannis Antetokounmpo (sixth, 30.3 PPG) and the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) host Tyrese Haliburton (13th, 26.2 PPG) and the Indiana Pacers (13-8) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN. The Bucks are 6.5-point favorites.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Pacers vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 125 - Pacers 122

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 6.5)

Pacers (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-3.3)

Bucks (-3.3) Pick OU: Under (259.5)



Under (259.5) Computer Predicted Total: 247.1

The Bucks (9-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 39.1% of the time, 22.8% less often than the Pacers (13-8-0) this season.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the total 65.2% of the time this season (15 out of 23). That's less often than Indiana and its opponents have (17 out of 21).

The Bucks have a .727 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (16-6) this season, better than the .700 winning percentage for the Pacers as a moneyline underdog (7-3).

Pacers Performance Insights

The Pacers are the best squad in the league in points scored (128.5 per game) but second-worst in points allowed (124.8).

Indiana is the second-worst squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (40.2) and 10th in rebounds conceded (43.1).

The Pacers are best in the league in assists (30.3 per game) in 2023-24.

With 12.2 turnovers committed per game and 13.7 turnovers forced, Indiana is sixth and 13th in the league, respectively.

In 2023-24 the Pacers are fifth-best in the league in 3-point makes (14.7 per game), and they rank No. 7 in 3-point percentage (38.2%).

