The Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3) will meet the Howard Bison (1-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Cincinnati vs. Howard Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Jillian Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Destiny Thomas: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Mya Jackson: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK A'riel Jackson: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Howard Players to Watch

