The Howard Bison (1-9) hope to stop an eight-game losing skid when visiting the Cincinnati Bearcats (5-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cincinnati vs. Howard Scoring Comparison

The Bison put up an average of 52.2 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 61.9 the Bearcats allow to opponents.

Cincinnati is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.2 points.

The 65.8 points per game the Bearcats put up are 6.2 more points than the Bison allow (59.6).

Cincinnati has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 59.6 points.

Howard is 1-6 when giving up fewer than 65.8 points.

The Bearcats shoot 37.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Bison concede defensively.

The Bison shoot 31.7% from the field, 7.1% lower than the Bearcats concede.

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 11.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Malea Williams: 9.3 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

9.3 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Destiny Thomas: 6.4 PTS, 51.4 FG%

6.4 PTS, 51.4 FG% Reagan Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

9.8 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Braylyn Milton: 4.5 PTS, 21.0 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati Schedule