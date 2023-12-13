Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Geauga County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Geauga County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Geauga County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Berkshire High School at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Mantua, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
