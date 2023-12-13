Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Medina County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Medina County, Ohio today? We've got what you need.
Medina County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Martin De Porres at Medina Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Medina, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
