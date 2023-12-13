Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (9-7) play the Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup will begin at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, BSIN

Pacers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Haliburton gets the Pacers 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 11.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Pacers are receiving 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Myles Turner this season.

The Pacers are getting 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Bruce Brown this year.

Buddy Hield gives the Pacers 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Pacers are receiving 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin this year.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 30.1 points, 4.6 assists and 10.6 boards per contest.

Damian Lillard posts 26 points, 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brook Lopez puts up 13.2 points, 1.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Bobby Portis averages 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Malik Beasley averages 11.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 49% from the field and 45.8% from downtown with 2.7 made treys per contest.

Pacers vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Bucks Pacers 120.9 Points Avg. 127.6 117.8 Points Allowed Avg. 124.8 49.2% Field Goal % 50.3% 37.4% Three Point % 38.6%

