Pacers vs. Bucks December 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (9-7) play the Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup will begin at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN.
Pacers vs. Bucks Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSWI, BSIN
Pacers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Haliburton gets the Pacers 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 11.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Pacers are receiving 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Myles Turner this season.
- The Pacers are getting 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Bruce Brown this year.
- Buddy Hield gives the Pacers 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Pacers are receiving 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin this year.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 30.1 points, 4.6 assists and 10.6 boards per contest.
- Damian Lillard posts 26 points, 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Brook Lopez puts up 13.2 points, 1.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
- Bobby Portis averages 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Malik Beasley averages 11.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 49% from the field and 45.8% from downtown with 2.7 made treys per contest.
Pacers vs. Bucks Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Pacers
|120.9
|Points Avg.
|127.6
|117.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.8
|49.2%
|Field Goal %
|50.3%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|38.6%
