Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers matchup at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -125)

Haliburton is averaging 26.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.3 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Haliburton's assist average -- 12.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (12.5).

Haliburton has knocked down 3.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Get Haliburton gear at Fanatics!

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -169)

The 17.0 points Myles Turner has scored per game this season is 2.5 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (19.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 7.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Turner's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruce Brown Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -104)

Wednesday's over/under for Bruce Brown is 11.5. That is 1.1 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 34.5 (Over: -122) 11.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +100)

Antetokounmpo's 30.3 points per game average is 4.2 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 10.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -169)

The 26.5-point over/under for Damian Lillard on Wednesday is 1.4 higher than his season scoring average (25.1).

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Wednesday.

Lillard has collected 7.1 assists per game, 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

He has knocked down 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.