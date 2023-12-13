Wednesday's game features the Toledo Rockets (5-4) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-6) facing off at Savage Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 84-72 win for heavily favored Toledo according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 13.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Toledo vs. Marshall Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Toledo vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 84, Marshall 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Toledo vs. Marshall

Computer Predicted Spread: Toledo (-12.1)

Toledo (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 155.3

Toledo is 6-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Marshall's 2-6-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Rockets are 4-5-0 and the Thundering Herd are 3-5-0.

Toledo Performance Insights

The Rockets have a +24 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 79.8 points per game to rank 86th in college basketball and are giving up 77.1 per contest to rank 307th in college basketball.

Toledo loses the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. it collects 30.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 352nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33 per outing.

Toledo makes 6.1 three-pointers per game (291st in college basketball) at a 38.7% rate (28th in college basketball), compared to the 7 its opponents make while shooting 36.4% from deep.

The Rockets average 101.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (65th in college basketball), and allow 97.9 points per 100 possessions (322nd in college basketball).

Toledo has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (100th in college basketball action), 4.3 fewer than the 15.1 it forces on average (42nd in college basketball).

