The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-6) face the Toledo Rockets (5-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Savage Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Toledo vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Toledo Stats Insights

This season, the Rockets have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Thundering Herd's opponents have knocked down.

In games Toledo shoots higher than 44.3% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Rockets are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd sit at 46th.

The 79.8 points per game the Rockets average are the same as the Thundering Herd give up.

When Toledo scores more than 80 points, it is 3-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Toledo fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 90.5 points per game, compared to 82.1 per game in away games.

At home, the Rockets surrendered 3.0 fewer points per game (74.4) than in road games (77.4).

In home games, Toledo drained 1.5 more threes per game (9.7) than in road games (8.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (42.5%) compared to on the road (39.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toledo Upcoming Schedule