The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-6) face the Toledo Rockets (5-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Savage Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. Marshall Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Toledo Stats Insights

  • This season, the Rockets have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Thundering Herd's opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Toledo shoots higher than 44.3% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
  • The Rockets are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd sit at 46th.
  • The 79.8 points per game the Rockets average are the same as the Thundering Herd give up.
  • When Toledo scores more than 80 points, it is 3-1.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Toledo fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 90.5 points per game, compared to 82.1 per game in away games.
  • At home, the Rockets surrendered 3.0 fewer points per game (74.4) than in road games (77.4).
  • In home games, Toledo drained 1.5 more threes per game (9.7) than in road games (8.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (42.5%) compared to on the road (39.9%).

Toledo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 George Mason L 86-77 Savage Arena
12/6/2023 @ Oakland W 69-68 Athletics Center O'rena
12/9/2023 Northern Iowa W 84-80 Savage Arena
12/13/2023 Marshall - Savage Arena
12/20/2023 Vermont - Savage Arena
12/23/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

