How to Watch Toledo vs. Marshall on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-6) face the Toledo Rockets (5-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Savage Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Toledo vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Toledo Stats Insights
- This season, the Rockets have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Thundering Herd's opponents have knocked down.
- In games Toledo shoots higher than 44.3% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The Rockets are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd sit at 46th.
- The 79.8 points per game the Rockets average are the same as the Thundering Herd give up.
- When Toledo scores more than 80 points, it is 3-1.
Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Toledo fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 90.5 points per game, compared to 82.1 per game in away games.
- At home, the Rockets surrendered 3.0 fewer points per game (74.4) than in road games (77.4).
- In home games, Toledo drained 1.5 more threes per game (9.7) than in road games (8.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (42.5%) compared to on the road (39.9%).
Toledo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|George Mason
|L 86-77
|Savage Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Oakland
|W 69-68
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/9/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 84-80
|Savage Arena
|12/13/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/20/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
