Toledo vs. Marshall: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 13
The Toledo Rockets (5-4) play the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Marshall matchup.
Toledo vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Toledo vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-8.5)
|161.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-8.5)
|161.5
|-400
|+310
Toledo vs. Marshall Betting Trends
- Toledo has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Rockets games have gone over the point total four out of nine times this season.
- Marshall has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this season.
- The Thundering Herd and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of eight times this season.
