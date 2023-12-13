Toledo vs. Marshall December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Toledo Rockets (3-3) will meet the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Toledo vs. Marshall Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Toledo Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Toledo Players to Watch
- Ra'Heim Moss: 16.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dante Maddox Jr.: 13.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Javan Simmons: 12.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tyler Cochran: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sonny Wilson: 9.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Marshall Players to Watch
- Moss: 16.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maddox: 13.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Simmons: 12.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cochran: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Wilson: 9.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Toledo vs. Marshall Stat Comparison
|Toledo Rank
|Toledo AVG
|Marshall AVG
|Marshall Rank
|66th
|81.3
|Points Scored
|74.0
|206th
|296th
|76.7
|Points Allowed
|81.2
|341st
|356th
|26.3
|Rebounds
|34.2
|149th
|263rd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|98th
|283rd
|6.0
|3pt Made
|6.5
|256th
|151st
|13.8
|Assists
|15.2
|81st
|167th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|13.2
|267th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.