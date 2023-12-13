The Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton included, match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Haliburton tallied 14 points, 16 assists and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 131-123 win against the Pistons.

Below, we break down Haliburton's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 26.2 28.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.5 Assists 12.5 12.1 12.3 PRA -- 42.4 45.3 PR -- 30.3 33 3PM 3.5 3.9 4.7



Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 15.9% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.5 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 23.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.9 per game.

Haliburton's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.4 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 107.4 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

The Bucks allow 119.2 points per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Bucks are 21st in the league, allowing 44.6 rebounds per contest.

The Bucks give up 26.5 assists per contest, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

The Bucks are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 37 27 7 15 3 1 0 11/9/2023 38 29 6 10 5 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.