The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Adam Fantilli, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. Fancy a wager on Fantilli? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Adam Fantilli vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Fantilli has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 15:09 on the ice per game.

Fantilli has scored a goal in seven of 30 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 13 of 30 games this year, Fantilli has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In eight of 30 games this year, Fantilli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Fantilli's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Fantilli has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 12th in the NHL.

