How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A matchup featuring one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference versus one of the weakest is on the table for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, when the fourth-place Toronto Maple Leafs (15-6-5) host the 15th-place Columbus Blue Jackets (9-16-5).
Tune in to BSOH and ESPN+ to watch the Maple Leafs and the Blue Jackets meet.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets give up 3.5 goals per game (105 in total), 30th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have 87 goals this season (2.9 per game), 16th in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|28
|1
|20
|21
|10
|12
|-
|Boone Jenner
|29
|13
|5
|18
|10
|12
|55.7%
|Kirill Marchenko
|28
|9
|8
|17
|8
|18
|40.7%
|Adam Fantilli
|30
|8
|8
|16
|8
|13
|41.9%
|Dmitri Voronkov
|24
|6
|9
|15
|2
|3
|45.5%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 83 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Maple Leafs rank 12th in the NHL with 90 goals scored (3.5 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 34 goals over that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|26
|13
|23
|36
|17
|27
|27.8%
|Auston Matthews
|26
|21
|11
|32
|15
|28
|50.9%
|Mitchell Marner
|26
|11
|17
|28
|21
|25
|16.7%
|John Tavares
|26
|8
|18
|26
|18
|14
|61.4%
|Morgan Rielly
|26
|4
|16
|20
|26
|10
|-
