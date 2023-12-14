Mitchell Marner and Kirill Marchenko are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Zachary Werenski has scored one goal (0.0 per game) and dished out 20 assists (0.7 per game), This places him among the leaders for Columbus with 21 total points (0.8 per game).

Columbus' Boone Jenner has posted 18 total points (0.6 per game), with 13 goals and five assists.

This season, Marchenko has scored nine goals and contributed eight assists for Columbus, giving him a point total of 17.

In the crease, Columbus' Spencer Martin is 2-7-1 this season, compiling 295 saves and permitting 36 goals (3.6 goals against average) with an .891 save percentage (52nd in the league).

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

William Nylander is one of Toronto's leading contributors with 36 points. He has scored 13 goals and picked up 23 assists this season.

Auston Matthews is another important player for Toronto, with 32 points (1.2 per game) -- scoring 21 goals and adding 11 assists.

Marner's 28 points this season are via 11 goals and 17 assists.

Ilya Samsonov's record is 5-1-4. He has given up 35 goals (3.29 goals against average) and racked up 267 saves.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 7th 3.46 Goals Scored 2.9 24th 16th 3.19 Goals Allowed 3.5 29th 10th 32.2 Shots 29.4 26th 24th 32 Shots Allowed 34.3 29th 6th 25% Power Play % 14.12% 25th 16th 80% Penalty Kill % 85.88% 6th

