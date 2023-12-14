The Toronto Maple Leafs (15-6-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) square off against an opponent at the opposite end of the standings, the Columbus Blue Jackets (9-16-5, 15th in the Eastern Conference), on Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ESPN+.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-275) Blue Jackets (+220) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have been listed as an underdog 26 times this season, and won eight, or 30.8%, of those games.

Columbus has a record of 1-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +220 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Blue Jackets, based on the moneyline, is 31.2%.

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 17 of 29 games this season.

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 90 (12th) Goals 87 (16th) 83 (12th) Goals Allowed 105 (30th) 19 (14th) Power Play Goals 12 (25th) 16 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (4th)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Columbus went 6-4-0 against the spread and 4-5-1 straight up.

Columbus has gone over the total in five of its past 10 games.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.6.

The Blue Jackets have scored 87 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 16th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have conceded 105 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th.

Their 27th-ranked goal differential is -18.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.