Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on William Nylander, Zachary Werenski and others in the Toronto Maple Leafs-Columbus Blue Jackets matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Werenski's 21 points are pivotal for Columbus. He has put up one goal and 20 assists in 28 games.

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 10 0 1 1 3 vs. Blues Dec. 8 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Dec. 7 0 1 1 4 vs. Kings Dec. 5 0 0 0 3 at Bruins Dec. 3 0 1 1 2

Kirill Marchenko Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)

Columbus' Kirill Marchenko is among the leading scorers on the team with 17 total points (nine goals and eight assists).

Marchenko Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 10 0 1 1 1 vs. Blues Dec. 8 1 1 2 2 at Islanders Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Kings Dec. 5 1 0 1 2 at Bruins Dec. 3 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

Nylander has been a top contributor on Toronto this season, with 36 points in 26 games.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Dec. 12 0 2 2 2 at Islanders Dec. 11 0 2 2 2 vs. Predators Dec. 9 0 2 2 3 at Senators Dec. 7 1 0 1 4 vs. Bruins Dec. 2 0 1 1 7

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Dec. 12 2 2 4 3 at Islanders Dec. 11 1 0 1 11 vs. Predators Dec. 9 2 0 2 4 at Senators Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 2 2 0 2 7

