Caris LeVert could make a big impact for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Boston Celtics.

LeVert had 11 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 120-113 loss versus the Celtics.

Let's look at the prop bets available for LeVert, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 14.6 12.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.0 Assists 2.5 3.5 2.9 PRA -- 21.7 18 PR -- 18.2 15.1 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Caris LeVert Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 10.7% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.2 per contest.

LeVert is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

LeVert's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.6 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

Giving up 109 points per contest, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked team in the league defensively.

Giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the ninth-ranked squad in the league.

The Celtics are the third-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 23.9 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are 24th in the NBA, giving up 13.8 makes per contest.

Caris LeVert vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/12/2023 23 11 2 3 1 1 0

