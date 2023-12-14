Top Player Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs. Celtics on December 14, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and others in the Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers matchup at TD Garden on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Cavaliers vs Celtics Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -122)
|5.5 (Over: -128)
|4.5 (Over: +100)
|3.5 (Over: -106)
- Mitchell's 27.4 points per game are 0.1 less than Thursday's over/under.
- His rebounding average of 5.7 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (5.5).
- Mitchell averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than Thursday's over/under.
- Mitchell averages 3.1 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).
Max Strus Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -106)
|5.5 (Over: +114)
|3.5 (Over: +118)
|3.5 (Over: +146)
- The 14.5-point total set for Max Strus on Thursday is 0.4 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- He has collected 5.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Thursday.
- Strus has averaged 3.9 assists per game this year, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Thursday (3.5).
- Strus has hit 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).
Darius Garland Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -102)
|2.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: -106)
|2.5 (Over: -102)
- The 22.5-point prop bet set for Darius Garland on Thursday is 1.7 higher than his scoring average on the season.
- His per-game rebounding average of 2.8 is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (2.5).
- Garland has collected 6.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Thursday's prop bet (6.5).
- He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -114)
|9.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: -185)
- Thursday's points prop bet for Tatum is 27.5 points. That's 0.1 more than his season average of 27.4.
- He has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (9.5).
- Tatum has averaged 4.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Tatum has averaged 3.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -106)
|5.5 (Over: +114)
|3.5 (Over: +118)
|3.5 (Over: +146)
- The 22.5-point prop bet set for Jaylen Brown on Thursday is 0.4 higher than his season scoring average.
- He grabs 4.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.
- Brown's assists average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Thursday's prop bet.
- He makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).
