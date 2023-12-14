The Boston Celtics (17-5) will look to Jayson Tatum (eighth in the league scoring 27.4 points per game) when they attempt to hold off Donovan Mitchell (eighth in the NBA with 27.4 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Garden. The Celtics are 8.5-point home favorites in the game, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 117 - Cavaliers 107

Cavaliers vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)

Celtics (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-10.4)

Celtics (-10.4) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.9

The Celtics' .500 ATS win percentage (11-11-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Cavaliers' .458 mark (11-13-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Cleveland is 2-0 against the spread compared to the 7-6 ATS record Boston puts up as an 8.5-point favorite.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the point total in 50% of its games this season (12 of 24), the same percentage as Boston and its opponents (11 of 22).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 16-5, while the Cavaliers are 4-5 as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are 24th in the NBA in points scored (110.6 per game) and seventh in points allowed (110.7).

At 44.3 rebounds per game and 43.6 rebounds conceded, Cleveland is 13th and 13th in the league, respectively.

The Cavaliers are 24th in the NBA in assists (25.0 per game) in 2023-24.

Cleveland is 19th in the league in turnovers per game (13.9) and eighth in turnovers forced (14.2).

The Cavaliers are 25th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.5 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

