When the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Emil Bemstrom score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bemstrom stats and insights

Bemstrom has scored in three of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Bemstrom has scored three goals on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 83 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bemstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:36 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 1 0 1 10:13 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:39 Away L 7-3 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:29 Home L 5-3 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 5-4 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:55 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:41 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:13 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:37 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 13:50 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.