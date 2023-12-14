When the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Emil Bemstrom score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bemstrom stats and insights

  • Bemstrom has scored in three of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • Bemstrom has scored three goals on the power play.
  • He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 83 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bemstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:36 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 1 0 1 10:13 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:39 Away L 7-3
11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:29 Home L 5-3
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 5-4
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:55 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:41 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:13 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:37 Home L 2-0
10/26/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 13:50 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.