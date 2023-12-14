Kirill Marchenko and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prop bets for Marchenko are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

Marchenko has averaged 15:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Marchenko has a goal in nine of 28 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Marchenko has a point in 14 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Marchenko has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 28 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Marchenko hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Marchenko has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 28 Games 3 17 Points 2 9 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

