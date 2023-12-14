Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Lucas County, Ohio. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lucas County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Whitmer High School at Clay High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 14

7:15 PM ET on December 14 Location: Oregon, OH

Oregon, OH Conference: Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Three Rivers Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Findlay at Springfield High School - Holland

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 14

7:15 PM ET on December 14 Location: Holland, OH

Holland, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Anthony Wayne High School at Fremont Ross High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 14

7:15 PM ET on December 14 Location: Fremont, OH

Fremont, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Ottawa Hills at Evergreen High School