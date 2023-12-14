On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Nick Blankenburg going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Blankenburg score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Blankenburg 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Blankenburg scored in four of 36 games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • In three games against the Maple Leafs last season, he took two shots, but did not score a goal.
  • He tallied four assists, but no goals, on the power play.
  • He took 0.9 shots per game, sinking 8.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL action.
  • The Maple Leafs shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.