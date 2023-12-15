Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Auglaize County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Auglaize County, Ohio today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Auglaize County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Minster at Marion Local High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Maria Stein, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Bremen at Versailles High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Versailles, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ottawa-Glandorf High School at Wapakoneta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Wapakoneta, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
