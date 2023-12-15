There is high school basketball action in Auglaize County, Ohio today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Auglaize County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Minster at Marion Local High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Maria Stein, OH
  • Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

New Bremen at Versailles High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Versailles, OH
  • Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ottawa-Glandorf High School at Wapakoneta High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Wapakoneta, OH
  • Conference: Western Buckeye League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

