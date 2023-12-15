Bennedict Mathurin and his Indiana Pacers teammates will match up versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Mathurin totaled 14 points in his last game, which ended in a 140-126 loss versus the Bucks.

Below we will look at Mathurin's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.0 14.7 Rebounds -- 3.8 3.5 Assists -- 2.2 1.9 PRA -- 20 20.1 PR -- 17.8 18.2



Bennedict Mathurin Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Mathurin has made 5.0 shots per game, which adds up to 9.8% of his team's total makes.

The Pacers rank 21st in possessions per game with 107.8. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 105.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have conceded 127 points per contest, which is the worst in the league.

The Wizards give up 49.5 rebounds per contest, worst in the league.

Conceding 29.9 assists per game, the Wizards are the worst team in the league.

Bennedict Mathurin vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 26 18 4 5 2 0 2

