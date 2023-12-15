Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Brown County, Ohio today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Brown County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manchester High School at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Ripley, OH
- Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bethel Tate at Georgetown Exempted Village
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Georgetown, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
