Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
In Butler County, Ohio, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Butler County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Hills at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fairfield, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talawanda High School at Northwest High School - Cincinnati
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Southwest Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakota West High School at Middletown
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Middletown, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakota East High School at Colerain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
