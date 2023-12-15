We have high school basketball action in Champaign County, Ohio today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Champaign County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Union at Graham Local High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Saint Paris, OH

Saint Paris, OH Conference: Central Buckeye Conference

Central Buckeye Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Kenton Ridge at Urbana High School