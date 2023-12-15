Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Champaign County, Ohio today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Champaign County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Union at Graham Local High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Saint Paris, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenton Ridge at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Urbana, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.