Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In Clark County, Ohio, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwestern High School - Springfield at Indian Lake
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lewistown, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenton Ridge at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Urbana, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.