How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Bradley on TV or Live Stream - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (6-5) will try to snap a five-game road losing skid at the Bradley Braves (6-3) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Cleveland State vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- The Vikings are shooting 43.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 41.3% the Braves' opponents have shot this season.
- Cleveland State is 5-2 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Vikings are the 193rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Braves sit at 288th.
- The Vikings' 74.9 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 70.8 the Braves allow to opponents.
- Cleveland State has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 70.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Cleveland State is scoring 80.3 points per game, 11.9 more than it is averaging away (68.4).
- At home the Vikings are giving up 61.2 points per game, 17.8 fewer points than they are away (79).
- At home, Cleveland State makes 6.2 trifectas per game, 0.8 fewer than it averages away (7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (37%) than on the road (34.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 69-58
|Wolstein Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 70-57
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Kent State
|L 83-77
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
|12/21/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/28/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Wolstein Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.