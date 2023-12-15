The Cleveland State Vikings (6-5) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Bradley Braves (6-3) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 140.5 points.

Cleveland State vs. Bradley Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Peoria, Illinois

Venue: Carver Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bradley -9.5 140.5

Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 140.5 points in six of 10 outings.

Cleveland State's games this year have had a 144.2-point total on average, 3.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland State is 6-4-0 against the spread this year.

Cleveland State has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-4-0 mark from Bradley.

Cleveland State vs. Bradley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bradley 6 66.7% 72.7 147.6 70.8 140.1 138.9 Cleveland State 6 60% 74.9 147.6 69.3 140.1 143.5

Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends

The Vikings' 74.9 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 70.8 the Braves give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.8 points, Cleveland State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Cleveland State vs. Bradley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bradley 5-4-0 1-0 7-2-0 Cleveland State 6-4-0 3-0 4-6-0

Cleveland State vs. Bradley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bradley Cleveland State 15-1 Home Record 13-3 8-5 Away Record 7-9 11-2-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.1 66.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

