Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Darke County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Darke County, Ohio today, we've got you covered.
Darke County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Bremen at Versailles High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Versailles, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dixie High School at Ansonia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Ansonia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arcanum High School at Preble Shawnee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Camden, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
