Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfield County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Fairfield County, Ohio is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Fairfield County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lancaster High School at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: New Albany, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
