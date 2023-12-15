Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Franklin County, Ohio? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Delaware Hayes at Westerville North High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Westerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Heights High School at Canal Winchester High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Canal Winchester, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westerville South High School at Big Walnut
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Sunbury, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olentangy at Westerville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Worthington Kilbourne High School at Dublin Scioto High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reynoldsburg High School at Dublin Coffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Dublin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lancaster High School at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: New Albany, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shekinah Christian School at Northside Christian School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Mid Ohio Christian Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Christian at Genoa Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Genoa, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
