Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Franklin County, Ohio? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Delaware Hayes at Westerville North High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Westerville, OH

How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Heights High School at Canal Winchester High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Canal Winchester, OH

Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Westerville South High School at Big Walnut

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Sunbury, OH

Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Olentangy at Westerville Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Westerville, OH

Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Worthington Kilbourne High School at Dublin Scioto High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Dublin, OH

Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Reynoldsburg High School at Dublin Coffman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Dublin, OH

How to Stream: Watch Here

Lancaster High School at New Albany High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: New Albany, OH

Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Shekinah Christian School at Northside Christian School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15

Location: Westerville, OH

Conference: Mid Ohio Christian Athletic League

How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Christian at Genoa Christian Academy