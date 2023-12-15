Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Hamilton County, Ohio? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Winton Woods at West Clermont High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sycamore at Mason High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Mason, OH
  • Conference: Greater Miami Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Hills at Fairfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Fairfield, OH
  • Conference: Greater Miami Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Little Miami at Turpin High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Loveland at Anderson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Reading High School at Indian Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wyoming High School at Finneytown High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Talawanda High School at Northwest High School - Cincinnati

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Conference: Southwest Ohio Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakota East High School at Colerain High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Conference: Greater Miami Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.