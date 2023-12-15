Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Hamilton County, Ohio? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Winton Woods at West Clermont High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 15

4:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Sycamore at Mason High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Mason, OH

Mason, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Hills at Fairfield High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Fairfield, OH

Fairfield, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Little Miami at Turpin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Loveland at Anderson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference

Eastern Cincinnati Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Reading High School at Indian Hill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Cincinnati Hills League

Cincinnati Hills League How to Stream: Watch Here

Wyoming High School at Finneytown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Cincinnati Hills League

Cincinnati Hills League How to Stream: Watch Here

Talawanda High School at Northwest High School - Cincinnati

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Southwest Ohio Conference

Southwest Ohio Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakota East High School at Colerain High School