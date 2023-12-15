High school basketball is on the schedule today in Hardin County, Ohio, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hardin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cory-Rawson at Hardin Northern

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Dola, OH

Dola, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Elida High School at Kenton High School