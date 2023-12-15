Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Knox County, Ohio today, we've got you covered below.
Knox County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mansfield Senior High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mount Vernon, OH
- Conference: Ohio Cardinal Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fredericktown High School at Cardington-Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cardington, OH
- Conference: Knox Morrow Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
