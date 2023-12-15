If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Knox County, Ohio today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Knox County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mansfield Senior High School at Mount Vernon High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Mount Vernon, OH

Mount Vernon, OH Conference: Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ohio Cardinal Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Fredericktown High School at Cardington-Lincoln High School