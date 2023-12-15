Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami County Today - December 15
If you live in Miami County, Ohio and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Miami County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northridge High School - Dayton at Covington High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Covington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tippecanoe at Stebbins High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Riverside, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newton Local High School at Twin Valley South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: West Alexandria, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bethel High School at Lehman Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Tipp City, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bethel High School at Northridge High School - Dayton
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Dayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
