The Indiana Pacers, with Myles Turner, hit the court versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 140-126 loss to the Bucks, Turner had 22 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Turner, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 17.2 18.0 Rebounds 8.5 8.0 9.1 Assists -- 1.3 1.0 PRA -- 26.5 28.1 PR -- 25.2 27.1 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.0



Myles Turner Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Turner has made 6.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 12.7% of his team's total makes.

Turner is averaging 4.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Turner's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 105.7 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 21st in possessions per game with 107.8.

The Wizards are the worst defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 127 points per game.

The Wizards concede 49.5 rebounds per contest, worst in the NBA.

The Wizards are the worst team in the league, giving up 29.9 assists per game.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per contest, the Wizards are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

Myles Turner vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 23 11 8 1 0 3 0

